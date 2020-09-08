Lois E. Larson, 87, loved her life and cherished her family. On Sunday, July 12, 2020 she unexpectedly and peacefully passed away in her sleep. Her health was vibrant and wonderful until the end.
Lois was born to John and Helen (Cichon) Ochsenbauer on February 22,1933 in Ashland, WI. She was the youngest of three children. She grew up on the family farm with her sister Irene and brother Bob. Sundays were treasured days off from chores, and Lois and Bob spent many of those days biking to the airport to watch the planes take off and land. It wasn’t long before they were in the cockpit, learning to fly themselves.
Lois attended Holy Family Catholic Elementary School and graduated from DePadua High School in 1951. After graduation, she was hired as a secretary by a prominent Ashland attorney.
Soon after, she and Bob became co-owners of their first plane. They were charter members of the Ashland Civil Air Patrol. Lois was a rare woman aviator in the Ashland area during the 1950s and 1960s. Her love of aviation led to the deepest love of her life. Always willing to take passengers up to share in her passion, one day she invited several friends and acquaintances for a ride. Due to bad weather, the ride was canceled. Bud Larson was the only one to show up at the airport. A coffee date followed which led to Bud becoming her lifelong co-pilot. They were married in 1958, and for the next 61 years, shared many exciting adventures flying, traveling, and skiing with family and friends.
When Bud’s employment took them to Green Lake, Lois again worked as a legal secretary before taking a job as a secretary in the school administrative office until her retirement. There, she met staff and connected with their families, who became cherished, lifelong friends.
Lois is survived by her son Dr. B.J. Larson, his wife Mary Kay, and their son, Noah of Mount Vernon, WA; her daughter Beth Zamzow, her husband Curt of Solon Springs, WI, and their children Leslie (Josh Burke), Kevin (Joy), and C.J. (Kayla Olson).
She will also be lovingly remembered by her brother Bob (Mary Lou) Ochsenbauer, sister-in-law Yvonne Moore, 13 nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bud (in December 2019), her parents John and Helen Ochsenbauer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bernard and Eva Larson; her sister Irene and her husband, Gordie Juntunen; her brother-in-law Harry Moore and sister-in-law Valrae Larson.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Lois will be held Sept. 12th at 11:00AM at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Ashland WI. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 10AM, and a joint burial for Lois and Bud, will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery at 12 PM. Lois will be honored with a ceremonial flyover by area pilots, and Bud’s service in the U.S. Navy will be recognized with military honors by the Chequamegon Veterans. Lunch will be served after the burial.
Donations in memory of Lois may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home.
