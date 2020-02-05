Lisa J. Sunbury, age 57, of Bayfield, WI and formerly of Ocean City, MD, passed on to her forever beach home on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Lisa graduated from Bayfield High School in 1981, and shortly thereafter, headed east to begin her career as a nanny. She loved her “children” and those who were lucky enough to have her with their kids each day, could see how much she truly cared for the well-being of each of the children she served. Lisa left the nanny world for a long-time stint as a bartender but came back to her real love of childcare in her last years of working.
The draw to water was strong for Lisa and she was happy to settle on the coast, enjoying the ocean and the beaches close at hand, but she always made an effort to come back to the big lake as well. Because she grew up in Bayfield, Lisa loved each season. Springtime sunshine warmed her beloved beach sand and the water. It was also the beginning of Blue Crab season, one of Lisa’s favorite foods! More importantly, it was the lead to long summer days where she would spend as much time as possible enjoying sunshine and saltwater on the coast. She did appreciate the sparkling fresh water of Lake Superior as long as it wasn’t too cold, but her real love was the ocean. Fall’s crisp air meant a trip to Bayfield for Apple Fest (Honeycrisp were her favorites), mushrooms, and football. During her last two years here in Bayfield, she became an avid mushroom hunter, willing to walk miles for the fruit on the ground or on the trees. Lisa was a stalwart Minnesota Viking’s fan her entire life. She did agree to attend a Packer game and cheered them on, even as they were losing! You might think that winter would be too harsh for such a beach lover; however, Lisa loved the sparkling snow and took the opportunity to decorate the house, inside and out, at Christmas. Her motto: there can never be too many lights!
If you knew Lisa, you know of her beautiful smile, her easy laugh, and her sparkling eyes. She loved to laugh and she enjoyed a slight bit of mischief now and then. She loved an adventure whether it was traveling to the Caribbean to spend time with friends, or romping with her nieces and nephews in hidden ravines, and playing and sliding in the winter snow. She was fully dedicated to anyone she called friend and she cultivated those relationships with love and sharing. She loved and cared for her pets and enjoyed the companionship and chaos when family gathered and pets ran the show! In her time alone, she enjoyed crafting of all types, a good movie, and a bowl of popcorn.
Lisa is survived by her parents, Ed and Patricia Olson, Bayfield; brothers Tim (Suzette Psyhogios) Olson, Doug (Mary) Olson, Bayfield, and Chris Olson, New Richmond; sisters Kathleen (Mike) Radtke, Gretchen (Jim) Meierotto, Amery, and Patty (Rex) Zemke, Rothschild; nieces and nephews Heather and Shawn Radtke, and Megan, Audrey, and Cole Zemke; special friends Megan (Connell) Ostrowsky of Fort Atkinson, her nanny family April and John Fels and children, Ocean City, MD, and Ron and Deb Kastina of Ocean City, MD.
Lisa’s family would like to give special thanks to her kind-hearted and incredible pulmonologist, Dr. James Runo and his assistant, Amy Chybowski APNP of UW Health for their continued care and compassion these past two years.
There will be a celebration/visitation for Lisa at Bratley Funeral Home, Washburn, WI on Friday, February 7 from 6 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later distribution to a child centered charity.
