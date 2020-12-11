Lisa Carolyn Chaplin, aged 61, passed away December 4, 2020 at home in Iron River, Wisconsin. From birth, she had to fight for her life but led the life she loved. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, lived there until her family moved to Carbondale, Illinois, where she graduated high school before settling in Wisconsin. She and her husband, now deceased, extensively remodeled a house on a beautiful area of land near Lake Superior which she called home for most of her adult life.
Her passion was the outdoors and raising dogs on her land in Wisconsin. She regaled her family with stories of the hunting season, fishing on Lake Superior, and most exciting, her dog-sled racing competitions.
She was a friend one could always depend on. She will always be an inspiration to those who knew her. She is preceded in death by her doting father, Robert Chaplin, and her proud mother, Carolyn Chaplin. Lisa is survived by her brother, Steven Chaplin. She will be dearly missed by him. "Mush on, Lil Sis, you are forever in my thoughts."
No funeral service will take place at this time.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
