Linda M. Krueger, 68, of Eau Claire, died peacefully with her children at her side on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Linda was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 02, 1952 to Earl and Marilyn Kraft.
Linda graduated from Washington High School in 1970. She worked many years as an administrative assistant at Best Block Company. On September 17, 1977 she married the love of her life, Richard Allen Krueger in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Together they raised two children, Kimberly and Richard. In the late 80s they became owners of Rick and Linda’s Frosted Jug in Colby, Wisconsin. They owned this business for several decades and over that time built many lifelong friendships. They then moved to Ashland, Wisconsin where they enjoyed time outdoors and to be close to family. Linda enjoyed working as a cashier at Walmart in Ashland until her retirement.
Linda loved playing cards, reading, cooking, fishing and watching the Packers. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to Kathy and Brian’s cabin in New Auburn. Linda was beautiful inside and out. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was kind, compassionate, determined and strong beyond comprehension. She battled cancer 20 years of her life so she could spend more time with her family and friends. On the day of her death, she was reunited with her husband who passed away January 8, 2017 on what would have been their 43rd wedding anniversary.
Linda is survived by her children: Kimberly (Kurt) Bruesewitz, and Richard Krueger; her grandchildren: Kaleb, Mason, and Hadley “Bug”. She is further survived by her siblings: Michael (Mary) Kraft, Lorrie (Frank) Gamboa, Cynthia Kraft, Leighann (David) Kraft, Kathleen (Brian) Abbott, and Earl (Colette) Kraft and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents, Earl and Marilyn Kraft and her husband, Richard Krueger, precede her in death.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Missy and Jenna at Heartland Hospice as well as Dr. Tanawattanacharoen from Marshfield Cancer Center and Chaplin John Wigand for their compassionate care shown to Linda.
A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 – 6:00 PM on October 10, 2020 at the Eau Claire Sport Warehouse, 1001 Harris Street, Eau Claire. Service at 3:00pm with a meal served at 5:00pm. Please wear packer gear in remembrance of Linda. A block of rooms has been reserved at AmericInn by Wyndham, 6200 Texaco Drive, Eau Claire Wisconsin (715) 874-4900 under celebration.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
