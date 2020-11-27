Lester Yeadon passed away Friday November 20th at the Hayward Area Memorial Medical Center. He was born February 14, 1953 in Austin Minnesota. He graduated from Hayfield High School. He attended college in Austin before working for Owatonna Tool in Owatonna, Minnesota. He met is wife Karen in Owatonna. After marriage, they moved to Maplewood, Minnesota. Les worked for a number of manufacturing firms, eventually retiring from Graco Inc. Les and Karen retired to Washburn where Les enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Yeadon, his mother Gladys Yeadon and his brother Glenn Yeadon. He is survived by his wife Karen. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
