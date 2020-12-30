LeRoy “Ticky” A. Watland, Jr. age 60 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, Dec 26, 2020 at Essentia-Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Ticky was born Apr 16, 1960 in Watertown, MN the son of LeRoy A. and Lois A. (Christainson) Watland.
He was a 1979 graduate of Ashland High School; he went on to receive a leather repair certification from the Technical Institute in Minneapolis, MN. On Sept 21, 2002 he was united in marriage to Karen Soledad Montenegro in Ashland. Ticky did leather and shoe repair at Watland’s shoes in Ashland for many years before he opened the Pita Hut in Ashland and the Big Ben’s Gyro Bus, spreading joy throughout the area serving delicious sandwiches. He loved to make people laugh, spend time with family and friends and travel, with his favorite destination being Florida. He enjoyed watching the Packers and rooting on the Brewers.
Survivors include his wife, Karen, of Ashland; brother, William (Connie) of Ashland; sister, Barbara Jean (Kenneth) Watland-Johnson of Florida; father & mother-in-law, Juan Carlos Montenegro Mora & Ana Marja Canas Parragnez of Chili; brother-in-law, Rodrigo Montenegro of Chili; sisters-in-law, Cintia and Natalia Montenegro of Chili; niece: Hollie, nephew: Shawn, great-niece:Valarie, great nephews: Tayler, Wyatt, Skyler & Billy, great- great nephew: Kallen, as well as his canine companion, Bluie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew-in-law, Neil Masanz, and his dog Duke.
A private graveside committal service for Ticky will take place at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland with Reverend Rick Williams officiating.
A Celebration of Ticky’s life will take place in late spring, 2021.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI is assisting Ticky’s family.
Online condolences may be left at mountainfuneralhomes.com.
