Leonard Van Johnston, age 74 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, Sept 26, 2020 at Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Van was born July 4, 1946 in Ashland the son of Leonard N. and Arbutus (Potter) Johnston.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the United Chequamegon Area Veterans for many years. On Apr 19, 1980 he was united in marriage to Sandra L. Poppe. He was employed at the veneer mill in Mellen, WI for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and walking his dog, King. The greatest joy in his life was spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved very much.
Survivors include his wife, Sandi, of Ashland; children, Angel (Sam) Morris of Red Cliff, WI, Charles Nepstad of Billings, MT and James Johnston of Ashland; grandchildren, Timothy, Marissa, Brenden, Connor, Cyrene and Astrea; sister, Sally (Ron) Revolinski of Rosemount, MN; nieces, Kim (Mike) Grove and Krissy Revolinski all of MN; one great niece and one great nephew as well as his canine companion, King.
He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, Benny and two aunts, Sally and Sylvia.
A memorial service for Leonard will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 3, 2020 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Reverend Rick Williams officiating. Military Honors under the auspices of the United Chequamegon Area Veterans will immediately follow the service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland. Masks are required to be worn while in the funeral home for everyone’s safety.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1:00 on Saturday at the funeral home in Ashland and continue until the hour of service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Van’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.