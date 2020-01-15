Leonard Charles Lee, age 72 of Highbridge, WI passed away Sunday, Jan 12, 2020 at his residence. Chuck was born Apr 18, 1947 in Ashland, WI the son of Leonard L. and Elva B. (Dillon) Lee.
Chuck grew up above the general store in Highbridge and graduated from Mellen High School in 1965 and Northland College in Ashland in 1971. In July of 1967 he was united in marriage to Sherry L. DeGracie. They spent 52 wonderful years together. He worked for the Ashland Highway Department and retired in 1995.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry of Highbridge; son, Robert (Rose) of Highbridge; grandchildren, Logan and Kamryn Lee; sisters-in-law, Diane (Steve) Flanders and Kathy (Dennis) Schutte as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.
Per Chuck’s request, there will be no formal funeral service.
A private graveside committal service in Mount Hope Cemetery, Highbridge, will take place in the spring.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Mellen and Ashland, WI is assisting the family of Chuck.
Online condolences for Chuck’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHome .com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.