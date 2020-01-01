Leona A. King, 95, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Ashland Health Services in Ashland, WI. Leona was born on Sep 5, 1924.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.

