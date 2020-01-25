Leona A. King, loving wife and mother of four children passed away on Dec 28, 2019, in Ashland, WI at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband William L. King and daughter Sharon Johnson.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol King, Kathy (Bill) Mitchell and son William, Jr. (Deb Roffers) King. She is also survived by four sisters, Sally (Roger Niemestew), Char (Ron Fisher), Barb (Denny Johnson) and Doris (Earl) Innis. She had 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great- great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on June 13, 2020, (time and place pending). The Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
A special thank you to all the CNA’s, nurses and also to Regional Hospice for the kindness given to our loved one. She passed away peacefully with her daughter Carol and sister Char at her side. We are so grateful to them for being present during her departure.
