Leola Fay Jensen “Tete”, age 74, of Odanah, last surviving child of Leonard and Eleanore (Cloud) Connors, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home.
Leola was born April 17, 1946 in Odanah. She attended schools at St. Mary’s and later in Milwaukee. She married Gerald Jensen on February 5, 1966 in Fort Sheridan, IL. They raised their family in Milwaukee and later in Odanah.
Leola was first and foremost a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved having large family gatherings at her home throughout the years. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Odanah and proud member of the Bad River Tribe.
When she was not on the phone visiting with friends and family, Leola enjoyed rummage saleing, going to the casino and playing Yahtzee.
She is survived by her children, Frank Jensen, Carl (Gena) Jensen, Kathy (Paul) Deloney, Brian (Lisa) Jensen and Kim (Matt) Henry; daughter-in-law, Darla Bigboy; life-long friends, Lori Dashner, Barb Whalen and Joyce Vanderboom-Stockheimer; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald in 2009; son Rick in 2001; 4 brothers and 2 sisters; and a great-granddaughter, Aria.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odanah with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Interment will be in the Odanah cemetery followed by a potluck feast at the Bad River Community Center.
Family visitation and viewing will be held this evening at Frost Funeral Home followed by a luncheon at the Community Center in Odanah.
To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.