Lawrence “Larry” Richard Gordon, age 46, of Red Cliff, passed away, Friday, December 27, 2019 in Red Cliff. He was born January 27, 1973 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Lawrence “Puzzy” and Penny (Frost) Gordon.
Larry graduated in 1992 from Bayfield High School. He attended WITC in Ashland where he took courses in Restaurant Management and other cooking and culinary classes. Larry worked as a Baker for the Washburn Bakery and later at the Egg Toss Café/Bistro in Bayfield.
Larry was a proud member of the Red Cliff tribe. He loved nature and the outdoors and would often take long walks in the woods looking for eagle feathers with his dog and constant companion, Lily. He also enjoyed fishing, playing pool, darts and cribbage. He was a hard working and dedicated man who was always looking for ways to help his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Penny Frost; siblings, Janine (Lawrence Jr.) Deragon, Matthew Gordon, Jacob Gordon, Alaina Gordon and Nicole (Michael) Dietrich; significant other, Judy Pratt; friends, Tony Long-Newago, Lenny Newago and Matt Nordin; and numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Edward “Puzzy” Gordon.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held from 5-8 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Red Cliff Elderly Center.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home, to view the obituary online, please go to bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
