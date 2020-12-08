Lawrence (Larry) John Carlson, 69, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 9, 2020 in Fridley, MN after complications from various health problems.
Larry was born in Ashland, WI on September 26, 1951 and was a graduate of Mellen High School, Class of 1969. He attended the University of Wisconsin - Superior graduating with a degree in Physics with a minor in Math. After college, Larry went to work at Goodman Staniforth veneer mill in Mellen as a laborer for many years, working up to the position of Plant Manager with Columbia Forest Products, finally retiring in 2007 due to health issues.
Larry then moved to the Minneapolis area to be near his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family, photography, visiting museums and historical sites, reading and studying (especially the Bible), and exploring restaurants. He is remembered for his love of history, his quick wit and his love for his nieces and nephew.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Hjalmer (John) Carlson and Mary (Ferkovich) Carlson, half-sisters June Carlson and Helen Osterberg, and half-brother Leonard Carlson.
He is survived by beloved sister and caregiver Barbara (Kevin) Parker, niece, Joy (Daniel) Schwarz, and great-niece, Anika Schwarz and great-nephew, Kai Schwarz, who brought him much joy; also half-brother, Paul Carlson, and half-sister, Rosa Rhodes.
A private burial service is planned for the spring.
