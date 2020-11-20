Larry Gordon passed away peacefully on November 12th 2020 doing what he loved to do the most - hunting.
Larry was born on February 3, 1957 in Ashland, the son of Fred and Geraldine (Basina) Gordon. He grew up in Ashland and attended Ashland High School. Larry had his daughter; Amy Gordon in 1977. He was never so proud of his red haired beautiful girl. Larry then moved to Red Cliff WI where he began his 30-year career at Isle Vista Casino. This is also where he met the love of his life, Jeanne Gordon. Larry met many people across the country, leaving a lasting impression with anyone he interacted with.
Larry and his son Travis had a bond where they spent their time working in the garage and doing several house projects around Larry’s beloved yard. They would share laughs and ideas as well of their love of hunting. Larry was proud of his son, Matthew. Matthew and Larry’s bond was inseparable. Sharing their love of sports and always having a good laugh with each other. Larry’s son Joshua was his baby boy. Joshua and Larry would spend their times laughing and decorating for all the holidays. He was proud of Joshua.
His 2 daughters-in-law, Erika and Athena, always held a special place in his heart and were like his own daughters. Erika spending time cuddling with Larry and sharing their favorite flannels, as well as Athena sharing baked goods and their daily casino chats over laughs and special errands Athena would do for Larry.
Larry and Jeanne built a life together. That included golfing, camping, pool league, bowling league, and building a family. Not only with their kids, but with all the kids of the community. They were two peas in a pod, never leaving each other’s side. His love for Jeanne was unconditional.
He was a papa to his 9 beautiful grandchildren; Jerome, Madosin, Chloe, Leiam, Zaiden, Kenyon, Zaylia, Juana and Kasten. He taught each one something special about life. Larry’s love for his 5 brothers; Bim, Franky, Marvin, Fred and Lewis and his sister, Maxine, couldn’t be touched and he was proud to be an uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Family was the most important thing to Larry.
You could always catch Larry mowing his beloved lawn every other day of the week even in sweatpants or 100-degree weather. Halloween was his favorite time of the year, including decorating the yard for all the kids in the community. This community is going to miss the hand wave as you passed Larry in his truck. Daley road, its friends, family and kids will miss his bottle rockets after a Redskin football win. He was the neighbor you always hoped for in life. He would make sure everyone was plowed, mowed, safe, happy and healthy. Thinking always about everyone else.
His weekends would be spent camping with his love, Jeanne, where many friendships where made with special friends such as John and Lori, Sluggo and Becky, Kay and Tom, Brucey and Sarah. Larry had many close friends in his life, but there were special ones that held a special place in his heart, especially Donnie Cadotte, John Duffy, Mike Cadotte, Spud Maday and many more who shared so many laughs and memories.
Larry has now made it home, where his daughter, Amy and son James were waiting for him.
Larry is survived by his love, Jeanne Gordon, 3 sons; Travis (Kelly) Barningham, Matthew (Jojo) Gordon and Joshua (Erika) Gordon, 5 brothers; Bim (Sherri), Franky, Marvin, Fred (Darlene) and Lewis (Kathy), a sister, Maxine, the most beautiful grandchildren a papa could ask for, Jerome, Madosin, Chloe, Leiam, Zaiden, Kenyon, Zaylia, Juana, Kasten.
He was preceded in death by a son, James, a daughter, Amy, 3 sisters, Cindy, Liz and Kathy and 2 nieces, Kathy Jo and Mariah.
A celebration of life will take place this spring in his beloved yard where family and friends may join us.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements.
