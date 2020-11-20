Kurt Patrick Nelson, age 82, of Washburn, passed away peacefully with loving family by his side, Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Kenosha, WI, the son of Floyd and Ruby (Anthonsen) Nelson.
Kurt graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha and joined the U.S. Air Force, serving 4 years. When he returned to Kenosha, he started work as a lineman for Wisconsin Electric, while working there he met Jane Gustafson who was working as a speech therapist. They married in 1962 and moved to Phillips when Kurt began working for LSDP. They later settled in Washburn where they raised their family. Kurt retired from Northern States Power as Division Manager in 1996.
Besides the time he spent in Jane’s company, the days that brought Kurt the most happiness were times with his sons, nephews and grandchildren at the hunting property called “Swamp Creek” in Mercer, WI and times spent fishing on the beautiful Chequamegon Bay.
Kurt was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church of Washburn and the American Legion Post #86.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Nelson; four sons, Karl (Shari), Erik (Caroline), Kris (Tina) and Michael (Michelle); 9 grandchildren, Madeline, Audrey and Emily, Gus, Ben, David and Patrick, Seth and Sydney; and a sister, Karol (Tom) Rehm.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Mass led by Deacon Ken Kasinski will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn. Interment and military honors will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Washburn.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn
