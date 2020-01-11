Kristine M. (Werner) Hunt, 54, of Naples, FL (formerly of Ashland) passed away in the care of Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice House on December 19, 2019 following a long illness. She was the daughter of Richard Werner and Darlene Johnson. Kristine was born August 13, 1965 in Dubuque, Iowa. She grew up in Oakbrook Illinois graduating from Downers Grove North High School and immediately pursuing higher education, earning a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Stout in Hotel and Restaurant Management and Business. She flourished in both the sales and hospitality fields, working for Marriott Hotels and Waterford on the Bay in Bayfield. She was married to George Hunt from 1993-2016 and they relocated in 1999 to Bonita Springs, FL. In 2003, the two were blessed with a son Cameron George. Kristine was a naturally kind and giving person and those traits echoed in her passions. She found joy in cooking, baking, all genres of music, as well as entertaining both family and friends. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her son. Kristine is survived by her son Cameron Hunt of Naples, mother Darlene Johnson of Naples, brother Jim (Kathleen) Werner of Massachusetts, sister Pamela Szponer of Illinois as well as many step siblings, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
A prayer service will be held January 25th in Naples and a burial in Galena, IL this summer. Donations in memory of Kristine may be made to Avow Hospice in Naples.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.