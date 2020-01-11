Kirk A. Ropicky, 32, of Washburn, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 11, 1987, in Racine, WI, the son of Judi Ropicky and David Ropicky.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn. A full obituary to follow with services dates and times.

