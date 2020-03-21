Kimberly Kaye Brinkman, age 62, of Menomonie, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with family by her side at Park View Home in Woodville, Wisconsin on Wednesday, March 11th after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was born August 22, 1957, the daughter of Marshall A. Brinkman and Geraldine (Beaudreau) Brinkman, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Kim spent her childhood years growing up in Menomonie, moving to Ino, Wisconsin in 1972 where she attended Ondossagon High School for a short time before returning to Menomonie. She worked bartending at various taverns, most recently in Emerald, Wisconsin. She also did jobs painting, cleaning and taking care of resort cabins.
From an early age, Kim had a love for wild animals, which she shared with her dad. She loved caring for all of her wild animal pets, but had a special fondness for her red fox, Goldie. She also shared with her dad the hobby of planting flowers. Her favorites were daffodils and pansies. Kim enjoyed visiting with her tavern patrons and hosting parties where she would cook for everyone. She went on many camping trips and would tell stories around the campfire. She went ice fishing and bass fishing and was known as the "Queen of Bass" for always managing to catch the biggest fish. She also liked going to the casino and had enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas with friends. She had a natural talent for drawing and art. Her favorite color was purple and she was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. She also loved her cats, canning and playing Yahtzee.
Kim is survived by her mother, Geraldine Brinkman of Washburn (formerly of Ino), brother Marshall (JoAnn) Brinkman of Menomonie and sister, Shelly (Bob) Hamann of Mason. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and her special friends from Emerald - including Ann and Steve. She was also an "adopted grandma" to her friends' children, many of who lovingly referred to her as "Grandma Kimmy".
She was preceded in death by her father, Marshall A. Brinkman and a nephew, Marshall Thomas Brinkman.
Kim was the type of person who would help anyone, and she will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her.
There is no funeral service planned at this time.
