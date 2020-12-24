On Wednesday December 16, 2020 Kevin “Mac” McAuliffe passed away in his home in Colorado Springs, CO.
Kevin Allen McAuliffe was born January 4th, 1952 in Ashland, WI to William and Arlene (Martinka) McAuliffe.
Kevin graduated from Ashland High School in 1970. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Parish. After graduation, ensued his 23-year military career, starting with his enlistment in the Navy from which he went to Great Lakes Naval Training center and upon completion served aboard the USS John C. Marshall Submarine based out of Groton Connecticut. After completing his tour of duty, he transitioned into the Navy Reserve. Kevin then using the Minuteman program enlisted in the Army where he served numerous tours of duty stationed within the US as well as in Germany and South Korea until February of 1993. After retiring from the military, Kevin pursued a cooking career and enjoyed cooking at the Elks Club, the Bad River Casino in Odanah and volunteered his cooking for his church and various charities but, he was most happy barbequing with family and friends. He also served as the Ashland County Veterans Service Officer from 2006-2013.
He is survived by his loving wife JoAnn (Jusula), daughter Amy McAuliffe-May and granddaughters Kayla, Amber, and Grace, Colorado Springs.
Sons, Christopher (Julie) McAuliffe, Hamilton Ohio and Ahron (Laina Lyman) McAuliffe, Ashland.
Stepchildren Ryan (Ann) Gage, River Falls, Sean (Sarah)Gage, Newport News VA, Laurie (Sam Doty) Gregor, Benjamin (Renee) Britain, Heather (Jake) Shrider, all of Ashland.
Grandchildren, Ashley, Adam, Elizabeth, Kaleb, Devin, Matthew, Scott, Andy, Parker, Kylie, Owen, Nathaniel, Ava and Olivia.
Brothers Terrence (Nancy), Colorado Springs, Patrick (Kim Pocernich), Daniel, both of Ashland, and Michael (Vicki), Neenah. Sisters Kathleen (John) Milanowski, Neenah, Colleen (Randall Hmielewski) McAuliffe, Julie (John) Doane, Ashland, Teresa Halvorson, Menasha, and Patricia (Bruce) Blakeman, Ashland. Sister-in-law Sandi (Ron) Skinner, Jackson MI.
Numerous nieces and nephews. Carols siblings and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol (Kehoe), brother Timothy and brother-in-law Larry Halvorson.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
We will all miss that big smile and those wonderful bear hugs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.