Kevin James Wiggins, age 30, of La Pointe, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Bayfield, WI. He was born September 13, 1990 in Minneapolis, MN.
Besides being an amazing thoughtful, loving, hilarious son, brother, uncle and partner he was a talented and humble artist, welder, jack of all trades and heavy metal enthusiast.
Kevin had just landed his dream job as boiler makers apprentice and was very excited to start the next chapter of his life
He is survived by his mothers, Meg Brown and Chris Wolfe and Waggie Erickson; brother, Peter (Briana Sullivan) Wiggins; sisters Ciara Wiggins and Savannah Krisik; grandmother, Barbara Brown; nieces, Jocelyn, Alexandra and Maggie; aunt, Barbie Brown; and girlfriend, Cora Baxter and super dog, Morigan (the Momo) plus numerous aunts and uncles and countless friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Stewart Brown and his nephew, Liam Wiggins.
There is a 75% chance the family will have a going away party for Kevin but in usual fashion he will only be there because he has to. Please join the family at the Beach Club on Madeline Island, La Pointe, WI from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 11, 2021 to celebrate his life.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
