It is with a heavy heart that the DeTarville family announces the passing of their husband, father and grandpa, Kenneth "Ken" Gordon DeTarville. He passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol Johnson DeTarville, children-Sandra DeTarville, Kevin and Donna DeTarville, Karen DeTarville, Kaye Butcher, and Lisa DeTarville. Grandchildren, Aimee and Lance Jones, Nicholas and Christina Butcher, Julie Dillion, Daniel DeTarville, Angela and Joshua Frederickson, Susan DeTarville. He had 12 great grandchildren that he adored and cherished. Ken was born in Wauwatosa, WI on October 30, 1932 to Josephine and Frank DeTarville. Ken is preceded in death by both of his parents and younger sister Carole Buckley. He leaves behind his brothers, Robert DeTarville, Dale DeTarville and many nieces and nephews who loved Uncle Ken on both sides of the family. Ken was a veteran of active service during the Korean war and was stationed overseas.
Anyone who knew Ken knew that he was a loving, funny, stubborn, kind, witty, hard headed, handsome, strong, selfless man. He spent his life caring for those around him. When Ken retired from working in his 60's, he spent his time traveling with his wife and spending quality time with his kids and grandchildren. He instilled his values and sense of family in his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A few years after Ken and Carol were both retired, they returned to the town where Carol was born, Washburn, WI. Ken lived in Washburn until his death.
Ken enjoyed drawing cartoons that featured his children and grandchildren-capturing funny moments he had with them, drawing from memory family members of his. He would carve by hand figurines and restore his home in Washburn or as he would say "tinker" around the house. The family would like to express their great sadness at the sudden and unexpected death of this great man. Due to the pandemic, the family does not feel it is safe to have a proper memorial for their husband, father and grandpa. When there is safer time, they will have a memorial honoring Ken. He was their rock, their hero and their superman. His memory will live on with his family along with his mantra, "If you can't be good, be like me".
