Kenneth D. Secord, age 90, of Ashland, passed away, Thursday, November 05, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born December 29, 1929 in Ashland, the son of Richard and Margaret (Urban) Secord.
Ken graduated from DePadua High School in Ashland in 1947 which was followed by two years of service in the U.S. Army. He married Josephine Susienka on November 4, 1950 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church in Ino. The couple resided in Ashland where they raised their six children.
Ken worked for the A & P store, Garmish & Sons and Sherwin-Williams all of Ashland. Following his retirement, Ken and Josie enjoyed several years of traveling to Florida during the winter months.
Ken was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing in the local bowling leagues and watching sports. He was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. He loved being on his boat out on the lake, going fly fishing in the streams, bird hunting, camping with family and friends and pickling his Northern Pike.
Ken's favorite pastime was going to Long Lake for picnics and swimming. He also
enjoyed going to Polka festivals and watching The Lawrence Welk and Carol Burnett
Shows.
He also enjoyed woodworking making small tables, lamps, birdhouses and the boards for the infamous "Doghouse" game!
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Josephine “Josie” Secord; children, Patricia “Patti” Buckmaster, Diane Paoli-Rose, Karie (Randy) Hudson and JoAnne (John) Schmidt; 16 grandchildren, Brent, Kristina, Corey, Aaron, Monica, Heidi, Mario, Caitlin, Laura, Olivia, Amanda, Emily, Tilly, Becky, Heather and Kacy; 26 great-grandchildren and two on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; daughter, Paula; brothers, Donald and Richard; and son-in-law, Patrick Rose.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland. Military Honors and Interment will follow in the St. Agnes cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland
