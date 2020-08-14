Kenneth Charles Everett Luttinen of Abbotsford, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at the age of 88 peacefully under the tender care of the staff at the Marshfield Medical Center.
Kenneth was born at the family home in Marengo, Wisconsin on September 11th, 1931, to William and Lempi Luttinen. He grew up in Marengo and attended Brunsweiler school from 1st through 8th grade. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1949.
Kenneth married Joyce Warren on April 12th, 1958 at the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church in Marengo Wisconsin. He was a carpenter for many years and was also a lifelong member of the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church. He loved baseball, saunas, singing, gardening & building and was always planning a new project. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved watching them play sports and doing projects with each of them.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers Cyril, Richard & Allan and his sister Vienna, son- in- law Mike Schindler and grand-daughter Nancy Larsen..
He is survived by his wife Joyce of 62 years; 5 children Pam Runge (Randy), David, Karen Carey (Mike); Diane Larsen (Scotty), Donna Fetting (Barry) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings John (Patti) Luttinen, Joanne Nuutinen, Clyde (Evie) Luttinen and Sharon (Andrew) Olson and many brothers and sisters in faith.
A private graveside service is being held with Jeff IIsakka as officiant. The service will be available for viewing on the Bratley Family Funeral Home facebook page by noon on Friday, August 14th.
In lieu of flowers, due to a graveside service, memorial donations in Kenneth’s name may be sent to the family for use at a later designation, PO Box 333, Abbotsford, WI 54405.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.