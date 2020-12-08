Kenneth Charles “Chuck” Basina Jr. (Biwabik), age 69, of Red Cliff, died at the VA
hospital in Minneapolis on Nov. 28, 2020. Chuck was an intelligent, kind, caring, compassionate and beautiful soul. It was a privilege to know him and he was loved and respected by many people, his absence will be felt by everyone.
Chuck was recruited and joined the U.S. Marine Corps when he was 17. While in the Marines he was stationed in San Francisco, Kansas, Okinawa, Danag, and Camp Lejeune in NC. Chuck work hard his whole life, he peeled pulp and willingly gave the majority of any money he earned to his mother to help her take care of the family. While in the Marines he sent home a portion of every check to make sure the family was taken care of.
Lynne Marie Basina, age 65, of Red Cliff, died at Ashland MMC on Nov. 30, 2020. Lynne grew up on the Pratt family homestead adjacent to the Belanger Settlement near Bayfield. She spent a good portion of her time on Catholic Hill in Bayfield with her Deragon family. After high school, Lynne met Virginia Basina and they became dear friends and worked together at the Bayfield School. They were roommates that rented a trailer in Bayfield near Bodin’s. Phone calls from Chuck to his sister led to long talks with Lynne and their falling in love.
Lynne and Chuck earned their Bachelor’s Degrees in Social Work from Mount Senario in Ladysmith and their Master’s in Education from UMD in Duluth, MN. The couple loved their family and community with their whole hearts, together they had a vision for healing and that was the foundation for their work and service to others. Lynne was one of the founding members of the First American Prevention Center where she helped conceptualize and co-author the Red Cliff Wellness curriculum, a program that was used in local schools and Tribal Communities in America and Canada. Chuck helped implement the Indian Child Welfare program in Red Cliff to stop the unnecessary removal of Indian children from their families. Lynne and Chuck’s legacy is their love for family and their tireless effort to make the world a better place.
They loved nature and were skilled gardeners. Perfection was not something they sought or expected from others but their love was perfect in many ways and filled with deep commitment. It is fitting Lynn and Chuck walked on together. I hope everyone can take inspiration from their love in their passing.
They are preceded in death by their parents, Ken Sr. and Helen Rose (Butterfield) Basina, Gale Arthur and Grace Marie (Deragon) Pratt; brothers, Steven and John Basina; sisters, Katherine Basina, Mary Ann Basina and Virginia Zoldos; niece, Melissa DePerry; nephew, Mathew Basina; and many other friends and other relatives.
They are survived by their daughter, Ruby Ann and Jerry Stillday; son, Kenneth Basina III; grandchildren, Biwabik, Kenniiwin, Helen Rose, Warren, Bailin Blake and Lavina Lynn; siblings, Patsy Ruth (Ronald) DePerry, Robert (Marcia) Pratt, Judith Pratt, Adam Shelley, Antone (Justine)
Basina, Arthur (Cara) Pratt; Joseph (Antoinette) Basina, Jay Pratt and John Pratt; and special grand nieces, Alonnie Saari and Ellie Mae Saari; numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the family home last week. Arrangements by Bratley Funeral Home, bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
