Kathy Ann Lang, age 61, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her residence in Drummond, WI. She was born January 22, 1958 in Ashland, WI, the daughter of Thomas Eugene and Esther Evelyn (Pederson) Rondeau. She was united in marriage to Alan Lang on June 13, 1981 at the Cable Congregational Church of Christ in Cable, WI.
Kathy was employed as a Medical Technologist by Memorial Medical Center in Ashland for 39 years. She was very devoted to the hospital and enjoyed her role in helping others. She was a faithful member of the Cable Congregational Church of Christ where she served on the church board, taught Sunday school, and helped to organize the Christmas programs. Kathy was also a tireless volunteer and served with many local organizations.
Kathy played volleyball at the University of Eau Claire and later coached and was a referee. She enjoyed running and many other sports. She also enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader who always had a couple of good books going simultaneously.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Alan Lynn Lang of Drummond; her children, Anna Lee Lang of Drummond and Anthony Charles Lang of Cable; her parents, Thomas and Esther Rondeau of Cable; her siblings, Carol (Randy) Fredrickson of Sebring, FL; James (Cheryl) Rondeau of Cable; and Brett Rondeau of Cable; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday January 18 at the Cable United Church of Christ in Cable, where visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Chequamegon Children’s Theatre or Cable UCC Youth Ministry.
For additional information please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
