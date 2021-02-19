Kathryn C. (Jorgenson) Fredericks passed away peacefully at MMC with family at her side after a long battle with COPD. She was born in Ashland, WI on March 4, 1939 to Ole and Vivian (Johnson) Jorgenson, and resided in Drummond for the majority of her life.
Kathryn graduated from Drummond High School in 1957 and married Richard W. Fredericks on January 4, 1958. They had five children, Richard Jr. of Drummond, Ryan (Christine) of Cable, Russell (Cindy) of Superior WI and Fulshear, TX, Beverly Dahl of Drummond and Robert of Drummond.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Jacqueline Andren and Janice Featherly. She is survived by her brother Erwin Jorgenson of Drummond, her five children, 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.
Kathryn was known by many as “Ma Fredericks” after spending many years working as the lunch lady at Drummond High School. She loved her years working and playing with all “her kids” and rarely missed a sporting event or music concert.
In later years, she enjoyed watching sports and gardening. She especially loved seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow and always looked forward to the family picnics.
Per Kathryn’s request no services will be held, a family picnic will take place in her honor this summer.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. White, Dr. Mohrbacher, the nurses and staff in the E.R. and second floor of MMC. Your kindness and compassion is sincerely appreciated.
