Katherine Armella Bruns, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Kathy was born on November 4, 1958 in Madison, WI to George and Angeline (Acker) Schlub. She grew up in DeForest, graduating from DeForest High School. Kathy worked a multitude of careers ranging from fair secretary, hospital receptionist, CNA, and most importantly raising her three super awesome children. She enjoyed gardening, interior decorating, collecting trinkets, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Kathy taught us many valuable skills and will be greatly missed.
Kathy is survived by her children, JoAnn (Agustin) Maya, John (Becky) Bruns, and Sarah (Kohl) Peterson; grandchildren, Ethan, Antonio, Camila; Bonus grandchildren, Axel and Selene; mother, Angeline Kraemer; brothers, Greg (Lucy) Schlub and Dean Schlub; sister-in-law, Theresa Schlub; and the father of her children, Bruce Bruns. She is further survived by her partner, Jim Huberty; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Schlub; and brother, Gary Schlub.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest, at 11:00 a.m, with Father Vincent Brewer presiding. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday at the church.
A special thanks to Agrace Hospice in our time of need. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
