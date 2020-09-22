Karlyn May Zifko

Karlyn M. Zifko, 55, of GrandView, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home with her loving family and friends by her side.
Karlyn was born on November 22, 1964 in Washburn, WI to Raymond and Connie Zifko. She moved many places over the past 55 years showing her love of travel and exploring new opportunities. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved the peacefulness of the Northwoods and took advantage of any and all opportunities to go fishing. Reading poetry brought a lot of joy to Karlyn. Whenever there was a free moment for Karlyn she was always starting up another woodworking project whether or not it was for her, a friend, or a family member. She was always up for a game of cribbage or a good party. She loved to make potato salad and enjoyed cooking and baking for her friends and family. She had a gift for telling stories of her youth and her travels. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. We are blessed.
Karlyn's favorite poem: OH, the comfort-the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person having neither to weigh thought nor measure words, but pouring them all right out, just as they are, chaf and grain together; certain that a faithful hand will take and sift them, keep what is worth keeping, and with the breath of kindness blow the rest away. -Muloch.
Karlyn is Survived by: Amanda Doty (daughter) and Jim Daniel, Casey Luziach (Grandson), Karen Cound (sister) and Chris Butts, Debbie (sister) and James Vermouch, Diane Ness (sister), Ray (brother) and Tammy Zifko, Randy Zifko (brother) and Sandy Otto, many cousins, nieces, and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Karlyn is preceded in death by: Nick Doty, Raymond and Connie Zifko, Mike and Dolly Zifko.
The family would like to give a big thanks to Karlyn's very bestfriends Scott and Shelly Ante for their loving care and being the best friends she could ever ask for.
A celebration of life is currently being planned for the spring of 2021.
