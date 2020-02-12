June Anna Nelmark, age 90 of Highbridge, WI, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb 10, 2020 at Mellen Manor in Mellen, WI. June was born June 23, 1929 in Ashland, WI the daughter of Hjalmer and Anna (Elson) Mattson.
After graduating from Ashland High School in 1947, June was united in marriage to Richard William Nelmark in a beautiful outdoor wedding at her parents’ home in Marengo, WI on September 25, 1948. Together they moved to Chicago, IL and worked at Kraft Foods, after which they returned to Highbridge and purchased their first home on Bass Lake Road, where they started their family. In 1958 they moved into their present home on Highway 13. June worked as a waitress at the Golden Glow Café in Ashland and the Marengo Café for a number of years and then as a CNA at Ashland Health Care. Then she became a custodian at the Northland College in Ashland and finally a CNA at Mellen Manor in Mellen, retiring in 1994. She loved feeding and watching the birds, listening to country western music, watching and cheering on the Packers, riding and giving rides to her grandchildren on her 4 wheeler and camping in her trailer around the countryside with her daughter Susan as her designated driver, gardening , especially her flowers gardens, which she took great pride in. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she loved very much. She was a member of the Finish Apostolic Lutheran Church in Marengo and the Red Hats Society. June, who loved God, her family and friends, is now reunited with the only love of her life, her husband, Richard.
Survivors include her son, Gary (Julie) of Tomahawk, WI; daughters, Vickie Nelmark of Mellen, Donna (Robert) Johnson of Gig Harbor, WA, Susan Nelmark of Ashland and Mary (Dennis) Otto of Highbridge; grandchildren, Richard (Lynda) Windt, Natalie (Todd) Sarazin, Nathan (Beth) Nelmark, Nickolas (Kayleena) Nelmark, Jamie Johnson, Michelle Johnson, Jeremiah (Tiana) Johnson, Jenny Johnson, Dennis Otto, JR, Derrick (Alena) Otto and Corey Otto; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Evan, Alexander, Lincoln, Penelope, Penley, Jalen, Jared, Deylan, Kaylee, Abby, Cade, Katalina, Latisha and Ariyah; sisters, Olga Hanka of Duluth, MN and Jeanette Kivi of New Hope, MN as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard on Oct 1, 1988, six brothers, Bill, Walter, Harold, Ted, Lloyd and Jim and two sisters, Ruth and Carol.
A funeral service for June will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb 17, 2020 at the Finish Apostolic Lutheran Church in Marengo, WI with Reverend Daniel Kangas officiating.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Monday at the Church in Marengo and continue until the hour of service.
Interment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Highbridge, WI.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Mellen and Ashland, WI.
Online condolences for June’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
