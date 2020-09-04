Julia “Julie” J. Raymer, age 74 of Ashland, WI passed away from complications of Lymes disease on Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland. Julia was born Jan 9, 1946 in Kent, Washington the daughter of Lawrence W. and Catherine L. (Palmer) Raymer.
Julie was a Registered Nurse who started her career in 1978 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland and retired as a surgical nurse. Her co-workers described her as having a heart of gold, being very organized and efficient. She loved animals having rescued and re-homed many dogs, cats and turtles. She was well known for her beautiful flower gardens and loving sports, especially college football.
Survivors include her partner of 20 years, Ann Riederer of Ashland; sisters, Lorraine Bjork of New Berg, OR, Dorsey Bjork of Auburn, WA and Colleen Prine of Ashland; very good friend, Lynda Johnson of Ashland and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Douglas Raymer and sister, Myra Harvey.
Per Julia’s wishes, no formal funeral services will be held.
For those wishing, memorial gifts in her name may be given to the Chequamegon Humane Association.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Servicers of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.