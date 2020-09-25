Juell “Judy” A. Sandstrom, age 91, of Grand View, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born August 13, 1929 in Illinois, the daughter of Clarence and Augusta Hummel.
Judy married Richard “Bud” Sandstrom on December 19, 1966 in IL and they raised three children. The couple moved to Grand View where Judy worked for Larson-Juhl until her retirement. She had been a resident of Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center for the last few years.
Judy was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She loved cooking and having a cup of coffee with her family and friends who stopped by for a visit. She also enjoyed working on and harvesting her huge gardens, canning and baking.
She is survived by her children, John (Pam) Davis, Jeanne Martin and Mary Sandstrom; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Werner; brothers, Robert “Bob” Hummel and Vern “Jack” Hummel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; a granddaughter, Nicole; and many brothers and sisters.
Visitation and graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Moland Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Lincoln with Pastor Teena Racheli officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am, service at 12:00 pm.
A reception will follow the service at the Frost Funeral Home in Ashland. To send a guestbook message please visit our website at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
