Juell A. Sandstrom, age 91, of Ashland, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born August 13, 1929 in Illinois, the daughter of Clarence and Augusta Hummel.
Arrangements are pending with Frost Home of Ashland. A complete obituary can be found on our website, bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
