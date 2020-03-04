Judy Evanow, age 82, of Port Wing, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. She was born on August 9, 1937 in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of Norman and Muriel (Evanson) Johnson.
Judy graduated from South Shore High School in 1955 and married Jack Evanow on January 26, 1957. She was the daughter of a commercial fisherman and also married a commercial fisherman when she married her husband, Jack. They lived in Cornucopia for a short time, before moving to Crescent City, CA. They lived in California for 20 years where Jack fished on the Pacific Ocean. They moved back to Port Wing in 1979 to be closer to both of their aging parents. Judy loved the arts, music, singing, dancing, gardening, painting and was very proficient at rosemaling. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Lutheran Church Women and the Monday Evening Club of Port Wing and is a member of the First Lutheran Church of Port Wing.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Evanow of Port Wing, 3 daughters, Terry (Todd) Schwendeman – Berne, NY, Lori (Robert) Vincent – Cottonwood, CA and Jackie Johnson – Cornucopia, 3 grandchildren, Jenn Allport – Capetown, South Africa, Kyle Schwendeman – Great Barrington, MA and Samuel Johnson – Cornucopia, 1 great-grandson, Aiden Allport – Capetown, 2 sisters, Faye (Bucky) Jardine – Port Wing & Eileen (John) McKay – Port Wing, a brother, Larry (Paula) Johnson – Port Wing and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Brett Schwendeman.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Port Wing with Pastor Nancy Hanson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M., Saturday at the church. Spring burial will take place in the Town of Bell Cemetery in Cornucopia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Shore Ambulance.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.