Judith (Judy) Ann Bellile nee Anderson, age 85, of Austin, MN and formerly of Washburn, passed away with loving family by her side, Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home in Austin, MN. She was born June 21, 1935 in Rhinelander, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Kegel) Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn. To view the full obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local library, local Humane Society or to Heartland Hospice, heartlandhospice.com/find-an-agency/heartland-hospice-services-of-rochester/
