Joyce E. Rannow, age 99, of West Bend, WI, formerly of Colby, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living Center in West Bend. She was born February 11th, 1921 in Ashland, WI to H. Arthur Heglund and Rose (Nemec) Heglund. She was a 1939 graduate of Ashland High School and a class of 1943 graduate of Northland College. She later completed course work toward a master’s in library science at UW-Eau Claire.
Joyce started her teaching career in Winter, WI. She then taught English and Drama at Colby High School where she also coached forensics. Every day on her way home from teaching, she would walk pass two friendly carpenters constructing a home. After formally meeting one of them at a dance, she married Arnold L. Rannow on July 30, 1949, in Ashland, WI, and together they had three children. Upon the birth of her third child, Joyce took a 5-year hiatus before returning as the Librarian of the Colby School District. Upon retiring from a career that spanned 40 years, Joyce frequently attended plays and musicals and traveled most of Europe with a group of retired teachers. She also spent time freezing and canning the produce from their large garden. She enjoyed fishing, swimming, playing cards, and reading at the cabin she and Arnie built on Lake Holcombe. Joyce and Arnie took many road trips and made sure to travel from Wisconsin to Oregon to visit her grandchildren. Joyce was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid. She also was an active member of the American Legion, Colby Lions Club, and was a charter member of the Colby Lioness Club. She was a member of the Friends of the Colby Library where she spent many hours reading, participating in book discussions, and fostered her passion for literacy by taking her neighborhood children to Storytime.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two brothers, Arthur and Eugene Heglund. She is survived by three children: Barbara (Daniel) Olson, Mark (Kathy) Rannow, and Bronwyn (Kenneth) Weber; six grandchildren: Jessica (Jens), Jaime, Christie (Matthew), Ashley (Eric), Bret (Gina) and Travis; and four great-grandchildren: Madilyn, Sophia, Luka and Adi; and many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family graveside gathering.
