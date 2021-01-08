Joyce Arlene (Bloom) Ledin

Joyce Ledin, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 24, 2020 with her adoring family by her side.
Joyce, the eldest of 3 daughters, was born March 4, 1933 in Ashland, WI to Bill & Clara (Pederson) Bloom. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1951. She then worked as a telephone operator for the Ma Bell system. Joyce was united in marriage to Frank Ledin on January 9, 1952. Together they raised a family of 7 children. Frank & Joyce started many businesses including several pizza restaurants that are still thriving to this day.
Joyce was a strong, hardworking, nurturing woman, raising a large family while working at her businesses often working alongside her children, which she enjoyed. She liked working together with others, too, who truly became lifelong friends. She was a warm & kindhearted person with a great sense of humor who accepted everyone for who they were. She was fiercely devoted to caring for and protecting her family & loved ones. She brought joy & comfort to the lives of others, leaving a lasting imprint on their hearts.
Joyce had her Christian faith. She wholeheartedly believed in supporting those in need. She regularly made donations to organizations such as Heifer International. She was amazed that she could help feed a whole family by purchasing them a chicken. She strongly believed in educating children. She also supported St. Joseph’s Indian School of Chamberlain, SD. Joyce’s love of education & knowledge was evident in her passion for books. She was a voracious reader who shared her love of reading & education by gifting books to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family & loved ones. She also donated many of her books after reading them.
From an early age through her retirement Joyce always cared about animals & nature. She raised & hand fed many birds both large and small. She also raised several dogs in her time who were her trusted companions. She found great pleasure in watching & feeding the wide variety of wildlife that visited the bird feeders right outside her windows. She also planted flowers that supported bees and butterflies.
Joyce was creative & artistic. She enjoyed cooking & baking. Along her way she developed several successful recipes, many of which are still in use at the restaurants today. Her door was always open & hand extended to others. She enjoyed hosting big get togethers with a smorgasbord of food. Joyce was one who not only fed your stomach but fed your heart & soul as well. She will be greatly missed!
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill & Clara Bloom, her husband Frank Ledin, daughter Keri Ledin, son William Ledin, and her sister Shirley Witcpalek.
She is survived by her sister Clarice “Sis” Hanson, Ashland, children; Tim (Sue) Ledin, Ashland, David Ledin, Ashland, Cathy (Mark) Drolson, Ashland, Colleen (Dave) Bostrom, Merrill & Michael (Tonya) Ledin, Wrightstown, grandchildren; Paul (Carrie) Ledin, Chad (Liz) Hurrell, Kevin (Kelly) Ledin, Andy (Mary) Ledin, Tony Ledin, Shanda (Mike) Ledin, Ben (Jill) Bostrom, Heather (Dave) Bondeson, Michael John Ledin, James (Alyssa) Marks, Valerie (James) Fox, Samantha Heffner & Kayla Kron, great-grandchildren; Sophie, Campbell, Hannah, Brady, Hunter, Leila, Eden, Ebby, Rey Rey, Bea, Addison, Marlie, Frankie, Robbie, Teddy, Kyla, Oliver, Dallas, and one on the way, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.
Joyce’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the 2nd floor & ICU nurses and staff, speech therapist, Dr. Ogle, Dr. Warren, Chaplain Andrew MacGregor, ER staff at MMC, and the paramedics for the excellent care & compassion that they gave to Joyce & her family during this difficult time.
A celebration of Joyce’s life will be delayed until a later date.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland, to sign guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.