Joyce A. Ledin

Joyce A. Ledin, age 87, of Ashland, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side, Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born March 4, 1933 in Ashland, the daughter of William and Clara (Peterson) Bloom.

No services will be held at this time, a family graveside service will be held next summer. A complete obituary will follow soon.

Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Ledin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments