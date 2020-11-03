Joshua B. Smith, age 42, of Green Bay and formerly of Ashland, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 6, 1978 in Ashland, the son of Kenneth Smith and Rene Grau.
Josh graduated from Ashland High School in 1996 and later graduated from Wisconsin Indian Technical College in Superior in 1998 with an associate degree in electronics. After tech school, he began working at the Amplas - Hudson Sharp Machine Company in Green Bay as a Service Technician. The company later became known as Paper Converting Machine Company, where Josh continued working as an Aftermarket Sales Executive.
Josh was a kind, generous, witty man with a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful friend to a lot of people. He volunteered for many different events at work. He loved grilling and barbequing. Josh had a great love of the outdoors; camping, kayaking, and his greatest love – fishing. He also had a big heart when it came to animals.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth Smith – New York and Rene (Nick Finley) Smith – Ashland, many aunts, uncles, cousins and his 2 beloved dogs, Molly and Sophie.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leo and Pearl Grau and his uncle, Randy Grau.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland, WI is handling the arrangements.
