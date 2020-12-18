Joseph Pozarski

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest wind 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots with waves up to 2 ft expected. * WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&