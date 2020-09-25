Joseph L. Duffy, 81, of Red Cliff, WI, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. Joseph and his twin, Josephine were born May 19, 1939s in Hayward, WI the son of George and Rose Duffy-Christopherson. Joseph was a proud member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.
Joseph attended St. Francis School in Red Cliff, WI and graduated in 1958 from Bayfield High School in Bayfield, WI. Joseph was a long time member of the Red Cliff Fishing Committee. Joseph worked as a logger, butcher, deck hand on the ore boats, TNT operator at DuPont, landscaper and was a lifelong commercial fisherman. Joseph loved fishing and Lake Superior. He owned and operated the fishing tugs Enterprise, Liberty and Wolverine with his business partner, Ben Gustafson for about 40 years. Joseph enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, playing football boards, hunting, fishing, wild ricing, camping, playing cribbage and gardening. Joseph was famous for fish fries, stories, teaching youth about fishing and his jokes. Joseph had a master’s degree in BS and loved telling his stories. Joseph was married to his soulmate Mary Zabawa on October 27, 1987.
He is survived by his wife Mary, 7 children; Teresa (Kendall) Holmes, Mark (Marion) Duffy, Karl (Lori) Duffy, Marty (Tammy) Duffy, Mark (Desiree) Livingston, Rebecca (Jeff) Benton, Donald (Rebecca) Livingston, Sr, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson, 2 sisters; Georgia (Marshall) Boucher and Josephine Brown, 3 sisters-in-law; Betty Duffy, Barb Duffy and Gloria Livingston and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers; Robert, Gene, Mark, Vincent, Pat and Donald and a sister; Rosemary.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at a later date.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.