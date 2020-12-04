Joseph D. Hanus, age 92 of Iron River and previously of Western Springs, IL, was called home to rest on November 26, 2020 of natural causes.
He is survived by 2 sons, David Hanus and Kurt Hanus.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marilyn Hanus.
No services will be held at this time.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements.
