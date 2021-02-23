John Terrence O’Brien (Terry) passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 following a long illness at the age of 76.
Terry is the baby brother to Pat Prudhomme, Jean Anne Case (Keith), Mike O’Brien (Dawn) and Mary Kay O’Brien (Donn McCarthy). He is father and best friend to Roman Williams and has two grandchildren, Robin and Kyle. Terry has many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen O’Brien Nelson Bloss (nee Squires) and Frank O’Brien.
Terry was born in Ashland, WI on February 6, 1945. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1963 and went on to graduate with a business degree from Northland College. Following College, Terry joined the Air Force and served in Germany for 4 years.
Terry had a 30 year career with the US Postal Service and especially enjoyed his rural driving route to Odanah. He loved his family and looked forward to wintering in Florida with them. Terry enjoyed playing golf with his friends who affectionately called him Omar. He also enjoyed his apartment which he described as being in the downtown theatre district with a view of Lake Superior.
Terry was a writer and a poet and loved all things Irish and so…
May the road rise to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
The rains fall soft upon your fields
and until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
There will be no service as requested by Terry.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.