John Sebastian Foti, age 10, of Gainesville, Florida, died Monday, November 16, 2020, in the UF Shands Hospital, following a longtime illness.
John was born in Gainesville on September 23, 2010, and had lived in Gainesville his entire life. He attended Stephen Foster Elementary School. John was a very special young man; while he faced many health challenges throughout his life, he never let them stand in his way of learning or of loving others. He was a very bright child, with a natural curiosity for all of God’s creations, our world and everything in it, and beyond into the heavens. He enjoyed technology, often have several electronic devices open at the same time; he was an artist, painting as often as he could. John had an innate sense of justice and fairness for all mankind. He loved to travel and was always ready for an adventure.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Hope Anderson; his father Jordan John Foti; grandparents, Mary Carol Foley and Edmund P. Hammond, III; Mary S. (the late Sebastian) Foti, all of Gainesville, and Thomas Edward (Beverly) Anderson, of Brunswick, GA; aunts, Carmen (Rick) Rotz, of Brunswick, GA and Meaghan (Zach)Lutes, of Gainesville;
The family would like to acknowledge the doctors, nurses, and staff of the UF Health 10th Floor PCICU, the UF Health Congenital Heart Center, and UF Health Family Medicine at Eastside, which gave to them the care and support that enabled John to live a full and happy life.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10:00 A. M., in the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, with Fr. Al Esposito, celebrant. The family asks that any donations be made to the Shands Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Program (Fund 013535). www.uff.ufl.edu/give-now/?fund_id=002161. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
