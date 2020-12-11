John P. Dzwonkowski, age 77, of Odanah, passed away with loving family by his side, Thursday, December 03, 2020 at the Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born March 17, 1943 in Mosinee, the son of John Michael and Erma Ellen (Berndt) Dzwonkowski.
John was raised on the family dairy farm and attended schools in Mosinee. He married Ilene Wiggins on February 27, 1972 in Waukegan, IL. The couple resided in Marengo, IL where they raised their family. John worked in the iron foundry business for 45 years and retired as plant manager of Marengo Foundry in Marengo, IL. Following retirement, John and Ilene moved to Odanah in 2006 where they were very active in the local communities.
John was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and volunteered at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church where he served as St. Nick, and also as Santa at the annual Breakfast with Santa, he also helped with fundraising and field trips with his granddaughter's class. John loved to give a helping hand and was often called upon for pancake feeds and grilling duties at community events and although he wasn’t a veteran, he could often be found helping the Bad River American Legion and Auxiliary.
John had an open door policy at his home where anyone could stop by to visit and try some of his wonderful cooking. One of the favorites was his chicken wild rice dumpling soup that no one could resist. John also enjoyed traveling, gardening, watching the Packers, Nascar and he especially enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Joseph) Polka and Christina Dzwonkowski; grandchildren Joseph, Daniel, Anna and Kiera; brothers, Ted (Jan), Ed and Dennis (Debbie) Dzwonkowski; a dear special friend, Karen Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ilene in 2010; and brothers, Paul and Bob.
A Mass of Christian of Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odanah with Fr. Jerome D’Sousa as celebrant. Interment to follow in the Odanah Cemetery.
A walk through visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, December 9th at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland. A prayers service will begin at 7:00 pm.
Please wear a mask, if you plan to attend either service,
Due to Covid, the family will have another celebration of John’s life next summer.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.
