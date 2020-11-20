John J. Moran, age 95 died peacefully at Memorial Medical Center November 16 in Ashland. He was born November 21, 1924 in Manistee, MI. to Joseph and Nellie (Gibbs) Moran. He was known as Jack to his Michigan family and friends.
John graduated from Manistee High School in 1942. He served in the Navy 1943-1946 and was truly a part of the "greatest generation". He then attended the University of Michigan graduating with a BA in Forestry in 1950. After graduating he came to Wisconsin and took a position with the Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company and worked at Nekoosa and Minocqua, WI In 1957 he was transferred to Ashland and accepted a position as a Woodlands Supervisor. He enjoyed living and working in the Northwood’s until he retired in 1988. He continued friendships with all the area loggers/woodsman throughout the years. He was a lifetime member of the Arbor Foundation and was constantly delivering trees to his children and grandchildren to be planted.
He met his future wife Evelyn (Ann) Hogan Pool, a widow with 4 children thru Couples Bowling League at Monk's Bowling Lanes. They were married on December 29, 1964. John gladly accepted the responsibility of his inherited family creating memories with all of them up until his death.
He is survived by children Timothy Pool, Sheboygan, WI., Susan (Larry) Noskoviak, Ashland, Nancy (Mark) Brown, son-in-law Dan Dundovich, and a sister Gerturde Swallow, Grand Blanc, MI. and nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren: Michael (Anna) Noskoviak, Jill Stencel, Mark (Julie) Pool, Kris Strauss, Brian Pool, Katie (Justin) Scholz, Gregory (Dana) Brown, Lorrie (Aaron) Guski, Matthew (Megan) Brown, and Lindsey (Robbie) Stadler.
Great-Grandchildren : Brandon, Adam, Megan Noskoviak, Gavin Stencel, Tia Sprengel, Jacob Pool, Raymond, Hank and Vernon Scholz, Ava Popp, Sam Hofstad, Markus, Tommy, Lucas Brown, Cael, Nolan, Evie Guski, Elsie and Jonny Brown, Talulah Neuberger, Greyson, Camden, Huxlee Stadler, Lev Banshikov, Valeria Shestakova.
Great-Great Grandchildren: Lillian and Brooke Noskoviak
Also survived by AFS daughter from Cuzco, Peru Gladys (Manolo) Guillen Urday, and children Andrea and Juan Manuel who have remained close through the years.
And dear friends Shelley and Bob Brevak who have been like family.
John is preceded in death by: by his wife Evelyn (Ann) on September 17, 2002, daughter, Barbara (Pool) Dundovich, sisters, Jeanne Moran and Rosemary Hansen, brother, Joseph Moran, grandson in law Dean Strauss.
John enjoyed life fully in all he did. He was always active in community service up until his recent illness including Salvation Army, and Elks Youth Activities. He was Past Exalted Ruler of Elks #137, District Deputy, Elk of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and an usher at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and was always concerned and cared for fellow veterans. He also was well known around town for annoyingly peddling raffle tickets for various organizations. He loved his cabin on Pickerel Lake in Barnes and the many family gatherings that were held there and in Delta, were the highlights of his summer spending time with grandchildren. He always looked forward to his yearly golf outing with his grandsons. He loved attending his grand kids sporting events whenever possible. Despite being one of the oldest golfers in the state, he was fiercely competitive in golf leagues, along with family fantasy football, bean bags, cribbage and Senior Pool League. He had special memories of his long time syruping crew and looked forward to meeting friends in local establishments. His love for the U. of Michigan Wolverines, Tigers and Lions was well known, taking Michigan losses hard and having to endure the razzing from friends and family. He was a loved member of the community. He often remarked on how lucky he was to have gained a family, but truly we were the lucky ones. We will miss you Grandpa John.
Memorials can be made to the Salvation Army or the Ashland Elks Youth Trust Fund.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
