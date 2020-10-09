John Edward Kontny Jr., age 83, of Solon Springs, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020, with his family by his side at Solvay House.
John was the first baby born in 1937 in the City of Ashland to John and Lorrain (Giese) Kontny. He attended Holy Family School and graduated from DePadua High School in 1955. At DePadua he lettered all four years in baseball, basketball, and football. John also played football and basketball at Northland College. In May of 1955 John was awarded the final Metternick Trophy that was awarded to the outstanding student athlete from DePadua, Washburn and Northland College. With the love of sports and youth, John coached Little League baseball, Pee Wee football, and 5th and 6th grade basketball at Holy Family, Ellis, and Wilmarth schools. He also coached the 7th and 8th grade Ashland Youth Center League.
After a year at Northland, John went to work for Sears, Roebuck, and Company in Ashland, becoming store manager and also district manager. He was with Sears for 31 years before Sears closed all their catalog stores. John then opened his own appliance store in Ashland.
In 1957 he married Sally Fitzgerald and they raised two sons. In 1991 he married Arlene Lucas Lucius in the US Virgin Islands. John retired in 1997 and traveled around the US and Canada, Mexico, Australia, and the Caribbean Islands. He enjoyed his winters in Fort Myers, Florida, and summers in Solon Springs. Despite the debilitating effects of COPD, he never complained and always made sure everyone else was comfortable and well taken care of.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lorraine Kontny. He is survived by his wife Arlene; ex-wife Sally; sons David and John; four stepchildren - Mark, Matthew and Lori Lucius and Carrie McKinsey; nine grandchildren - Derek and Hailey Kontny, Lauren Rewertz, Mitchell Kontny, Megan and Cody McKinsey, Paige Nemec, and Cole and Jackson Lucius; two great-granddaughters - Della and Nora; two brothers Mark and Daniel; and one sister, Janet Zipperer.
A private gathering will be held at a later date. Please honor John by living your own life to the fullest, without complaint; share a Korbel and sunset with friends and loved ones and appreciate each and every day.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Solon Springs Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for John’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
