John Andrew Crowell, 59, passed away on Wednesday, August 5 2020 in Chicago. John was born in Evanston, IL. on May 25, 1961, and grew up in Galesburg, IL. John graduated with a BA from Knox College in 1982, majoring in computer science. John worked for various companies, including in New York and California, before settling in Chicago, where he last worked as a Senior Principal at Trexin Consulting. A self-professed lifelong learner, John pursued intense study in Artificial Intelligence, statistics, analytics, and French.
John was a talented musician, having played trumpet from a young age, later mastering the piano and acoustic guitar. John grew up spending summers with his family in Washburn, Wisconsin, where he loved to hike, bike, and sail and swim in Lake Superior.
John is preceded in death by his parents Virginia H. Crowell and Michael G. Crowell, and his brother Peter M. Crowell (Wendy MacWilliams).
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Megan Williamson, his son, Gavin Crowell Williamson, two brothers – James G. Crowell (Julie Rademaker) and Matthew P. Crowell (Michelle Crowell) and his step-mother, Karen Ruedi Crowell. John will be remembered for his intelligence, his quick wit, and “John Crowell charm.” Memorials may be sent to Lucile Packard Foundation for Children’s Health, Climate Justice Alliance, or Knox College, Galesburg, IL.
