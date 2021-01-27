On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, Joanne Harriet Solberg Kimball, loving wife and mother of three, passed away peacefully in her home at age 80.
Joanne was born on May 11, 1940 in Ashland, Wisconsin, the fourth of seven children to Clarence and Julia Solberg. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1958.
Joanne’s passions included homemaking, cooking and being the life of the party at any gathering with family and friends. She had an exceptional talent for landscaping, loved working in her garden and feeding her backyard birds. All who knew her will remember her quick wit, humor, hard work and perfection to detail at everything she did.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Sheridan Kimball of 49 years, her 3 children, Glendon Pritchard, Jeanette White and Trenton Kimball, and their families that include 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be missed immensely.
Her life will be celebrated privately by her family.
