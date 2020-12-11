Joan C Solberg, age 80, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Birch Haven, in Ashland. She was born September 2, 1940, in Ashland, the daughter of Conrad and Ada (Rewalt) Solberg.
In 1958, she graduated from Ashland High School and in 1960 received her teaching certificate from Ashland Teacher’s College. In 1965, Joan received her bachelor’s degree in education, from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and later received her Master’s degree in Education, from the University of Wisconsin. Joan worked for Exeland Elementary School for two years and then worked for Clovis Grove Elementary School, until her retirement in 1997. She was given the Distinguished Service Award from the Menasha Joint School District, in 1991. Joan received the Ashland Good Neighbor Award in 2001. Joan was a member of the United Presbyterian Congregational Church in Ashland, the Retired Teachers Association, Mason Historical Society, and the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for Women Educator’s. Joan enjoyed baking and cooking and was featured in the Taste of Home magazine. She was an avid nutcracker collector and found many of them while traveling around the world. Joan was featured for her collection in an article, “Time to Get Cracking”. Joan was a master gardener and was famous for her homemade root beer. Most of all Joan loved spending time with her family and traveling all over the world with friends from the Fox River Valley.
She is survived by a brother, Sam (Karolyn) Solberg, Ashland; a nephew, Benjamin Solberg, Chicago; a niece, Rebecca Solberg, Green Bay; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leon.
A private family funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland, with Pastor James Deters officiating. The private service will be live streamed on the Bratley Family Funeral Homes’ Facebook page.
A spring interment will take place in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established by the family.
Arrangements are by the Roberts Funeral Home, in Ashland.
