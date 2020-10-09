Jim (W. James) Erickson, at the age of 90, died on the 59th anniversity of Apple Fest, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home in Bayfield. His loving family was at his side. Jim was born in Duluth, Minnesota on May 7, 1930, to Ed and Nel Erickson, and was raised by his grandparents Christine and Martin Erickson.
He attended Bayfield School, and at an early age, he helped on the family farm and in the family commercial fishing business. Farming and fishing became his livelihood and passion.
On June 16, 1954, Jim and Muriel Anne Roffers were married in Ashland at the St. Agnes Catholic Church. They made their home in Bayfield where they raised their six children. In 1956 Jim and Muriel bought what is now known as Erickson Orchard and County Store.
Jim was active in many organizations. He was very proud of being the founding father of the Bayfield Apple Festival. He was a member of the Bayfield Fire Department, Town of Bayfield Supervisors, a member of the Commercial Fishing Association, Bayfield Trolling Association, Fruit Growers Association, and Bayfield Chamber of Commerce. Jim was an active member of Bayfield Holy Family Church and Holy Family Cemetery Board. He also was involved in the Bayfield Heritage association and the Bayfield Maritime Museum.
Jim loved being with family and frequently was heard saying “I am the luckiest guy in the world, because I have the best family”.
He was an avid fan of the Bayfield Trollers sports teams, and especially enjoyed “cheering for his grandchildren”. He was also a fan of parades, and looked forward to driving his classic car in Madeline Island, Cornucopia, and Bayfield parades. Jim was a three-time grand marshal of the Bayfield Apple Festival. Jim was a great storyteller (With a few exaggerations thrown in - his morning coffee buddies will vouch for this).
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Muriel A. Erickson; Son, Frederick (Julie); Daughters, Cynthia (Ken) Nourse, Victoria (Rocky) Tribovich, Beth Kasinski, Paula (Don) Anderson; Brother, Len Erickson; Grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan), Kate (Lenny), Jeremy (Aimee), Jennifer, Joseph (Krista) Donnie (Brianna), Emily (Casey), Abigail (Jordan), Jenna (Chris), Jamee, Jake, Dana (Nick), Ana (Tyler), Kaycee (Adrian); Great Grandchildren, Madison, Lucas, Elise, Sullivan, Isla, Layne, Bennett, Aurora, Leo, Leona; Sister in laws, Nancy Erickson and Sally Roffers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Nel Erickson; Grandparents, Martin and Christine Erickson; Siblings, Helena, Toddy, Lillian, Ana, Clarice, Bernice, Melvin, Richard, Geraldine, and Debra; Daughter, Mary Christine.
A private family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be held at the Bayfield Holy Family Church at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020. A community celebration will be held at the family farm at 2:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made out to the Bayfield Holy Family Church, or the Bayfield Heritage association.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
